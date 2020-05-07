We have been overwhelmed by the response of our call for your community heroes and the stories you have told us of their lives on the frontline.

Here are some of them:

Katie Morris nominated Sophie Bowles, who cares for her grandparents.

She said: “She works for Better Health Care. She is my nanna and grandad’s carer.

“My grandparents both have dementia and need huge amounts of not only physical care, but emotional support too.

“Sophie goes above and beyond with her care, she works so hard and gives so much love and support to them both. We, as a family, are so appreciative of her.”

Debra Fairhead nominated her brother Rusty Russell and his partner Nikki Daniel.

She said: “They have both give up their time and money to help the isolated and vulnerable in the local area and beyond.

“Rusty started with a few donations from schools, cafés, business to now going out every day collecting and distributing to the needy, he has had money given to help with his petrol but spent it all on buying more food and treats for his bags they donate, true superstars.”

Alan Penney wanted to say thank you to Angie Cotter from Clacton.

He said: “She works as a carer in a home then she goes and works in care in the public. She constantly working and caring for other people and definitely worth a mention.

“Thank you for all your hard work.”

Don Szaj nominated his partner Steph Kerridge, who is a deputy sister on a ward at Colchester Hospital.

He said: “She went back to work after herself being hospitalised in her own ward two weeks ago due to coronavirus whilst pining for our vulnerable 11-year-old son who has had to go and shield at his nan and grandad’s house.”

Chelsea Taylor said: “I’m nominating my manager Karen Stanton.

“We work in a residential care home and the last two months have been hard and scary and Karen has done all she can to keep her staff and residents safe.

“We have no Covid-19 residents and continue to work as an amazing team with the best manager.”

Kate McCoid said: “My sister Sarah Meachen is the activities co-ordinator at Lime Court and she continuously goes out of her way to entertain the residents and lift their spirits during this worrying time.

“She has ensured the home is hooked up for streaming virtual sing-a-longs, exercise routines and even Skyping and FaceTiming so families can keep in touch with their loved ones while they are unable to visit.

“She has been going the extra mile with one-to-ones with residents by taking them through virtual tours of places like Buckingham Palace and museums.”

Clare Edwardson said: “I want to thank the IT guys at Colchester Hospital working tirelessly to set up all the computer equipment needed for corona wards or when departments have had to be moved to make way for Corona beds.”

Marie Newland, advanced nurse practitioner, said: “I am a manager for a NHS community mental health team.

“I would like to thank the staff of my team Older Adult Home Treatment Team based around the Kings Wood Centre for all their hard work in keeping our patients safe, for the support they give to one another and keeping the moral in high spirits during this pandemic.”

Kerry Mallett said: “I’d like to nominate my colleagues in the health visiting teams in the Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service who are still visiting newborn babies at home and are working tirelessly to ensure families get the support, advice and reassurance that they need during these difficult times.”

Abby Stocks nominated her mum.

She said: “I would like to nominate Carrie Stover. She is a key worker with Next Chapter and she is a support worker helping domestic abuse victims.

“I’m proud of her because she herself is poorly. She has an inoperable brain tumour, meaning she can’t drive, so she walks over 40 minutes to work and then 40 minutes back.”

Jackie Royle, phlebotomy supervisor, said: “I would like to nominate the whole of the phlebotomy department.

“The staff are the hidden heroes, without them no-one would be diagnosed, the doctors and nurses rely on them to take samples every day, not just on the wards but in the outpatient departments as well.”

The public has also said a big thank you to the teams of workers across the county who have kept us going.

From police officers, firemen and ambulance workers to dedicated teams at care homes, schools and on public transport, we have been overwhelmed by the messages.

Here are the teams our readers have thanked: Tendring Eldercare, Old Heath Primary School, Cherry Tree Academy, St John’s C of E Primary School, North Primary School, Queen Boudicca Primary, Stanway Primary School, Hamilton Primary School, Heathlands Primary School, all in Colchester, Langham Primary School, Market Field School, Elmstead Market, Lexden Springs School, Stanway, St Luke’s School, Tiptree, Ramsey Hill Garage, Ramsey, Castle Gardens Medical Centre, Colchester, Yarra Family Resource, Colchester, Jesters Theatre Group based in Colchester, Clacton Farm Foods, M K Jordan newsagents, Harwich, Armadillo Lighting, Baby Bank Tendring, Morrisons Little Clacton, nurses and doctors at Clacton Hospital, Roundabout News in Clacton, Colchester Community First Responders, Lexden ward team at Colchester Hospital, Colchester Foodbank, Chestnut Grove Kindergarten in Clacton, phlebotomy department at Colchester Hospital, Alexandra House care home in Dovercourt, St Luke’s Community Team, Bluebird Care Colchester and Tendring, Pound Stretcher team in Colchester, Cavendish Residential Home in Clacton, Anglian Community Enterprise, Colne Doctor’s surgery, Brightlingsea, Boots Plume Avenue pharmacy in Colchester, Acorn Village in Mistley, Manningtree First Responders, Milton Lodge retirement home in Colchester, Colonia Court Care Home in Colchester, GO4 Café in Colchester, paediatric dietitians at Colchester Hospital, One Stop in North Station Road, Colchester, Next Chapter Colchester, Tall Trees Care Home, Tiddlywinks Preschool, Great Horkesley, St Helena Hospice, paper boys, girls, men and women, Willow End adult care home, Rowhedge Surgery, the podiatry and orthotic clinics at the Primary Care Centre, Budgens of Colchester and Elmstead Market, Mistley Manor care home, Little Owls Preschool, Boxted, Waitrose Colchester, A Wilsher butchers, Crosspath care, Caremark Colchester, First Bus, Arriva, Anglia Crown, Borno Chemists, Logenberry Lodge care home, IECC Care Ltd, Ambrose Avenue group practice, Colchester, Woodlands Care Home, stroke unit at Colchester Hospital, Stronvar Rest Home Brightlingsea, Community Voluntary Services, Tendring Essex Carers Support, Penrose Veterinary Group, Allied Health Care, Tiptree Medical Centre, police officers, firefighters, ambulance workers.