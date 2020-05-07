WASTE and recycling collections will run as normal across the forthcoming bank holiday weekend, residents have been told.

Tendring Council has reminded locals that there will be no changes to their rubbish pick-ups this Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.

Previously a bank holiday would have meant changes to a household's collection days, but with the new waste service now fully rolled out across the district, this is no longer the case.

The authority has therefore urged households to keep to their current collection day, even if it falls on a bank holiday, and put their waste and recycling out as usual for the binmen to collect.

To assist residents with larger items which they may need to dispose of, Veolia, the company which runs the rubbish collection service, is also re-introducing its bulky waste collection service.

This means the refuse collectors will once again be able take three additional large items from each household which pays a fee of £30.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council cabinet member for environment, said this was an important change to the norm for households.

“For many years now bank holidays have impacted on waste collection days, so we are strongly reminding residents that this is no longer the case,” he said.

“So please put out your rubbish and recycling on your usual collection day, even if this falls on a bank holiday.”

As part of the new waste service bank holidays will not impact collections at all, except for over the Christmas and New Year period, with specific advice for the festive season being given out closer to the festive season.

Residents who are unsure of the days on which their collections fall, can check their recycling calendar, which was delivered as part of the roll-out, or check online.

Those who would like Veolia to take up to three large items, in addition to their usual waste, should call 01255 431620 from May 4.

Despite the impact of coronavirus, no changes have currently been made to waste collections, but updates will be published on tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.