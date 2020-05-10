Many people are feeling frightened and worried about the future due to the immediate and long term impact of this current pandemic.

However when there is a public inquiry into this government’s handling of the crisis it will hopefully establish the facts, hold the Government accountable and judge if there has been criminal negligence.

We know the Government ignored WHO advice, tried the now discredited herd immunity strategy, delayed lockdown, failed testing targets, failed to stock PPE despite a warning three years ago that the NHS was not ready to fight a predicted pandemic, and failed to distinguish between antigen and antibody tests.

This shambolic record has resulted in one of the highest daily Covid-19 infection and death rates and put the UK on track to record the biggest number of avoidable deaths in modern countries.

There is no evidence that having had the infection we will be immune, and no guarantee that an immunisation jab will protect against infection.

It’s a lottery because everyone’s immune system is different and there is new evidence that Covid-19 is triggering a deadly reaction in otherwise healthy children.

The economic consequences will last a generation with unemployment predicted to reach three million, businesses bankrupted, and conditions set to compare with the 1930s when Fascism took root among desperate people.

The psychological impact on young people is already causing a spike in referrals to CAMHS but lack of capacity means they will take mental illnesses into their adulthoods.

And unless there is unprecedented international co-operation to co-ordinate on pricing fairly and distributing vaccines to developing nations, this pandemic will recycle from the poorest countries in Africa and the Middle East to the West.

Steven Walker

Sunny Point, Walton