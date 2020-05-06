SIX people have been released under investigation following a series of disturbances with weapons in Dovercourt.
Armed police were called in relation to altercations in Clarkes Road and Harcourt Avenue involving people armed with a "knife and an axe" on Monday afternoon.
They also received reports one person was potentially armed with a gun.
Officers attended and used a drone to find the location of a 16-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of affray.
Police then executed a number of warrants and arrested a further six people in connection to the disturbances.
A 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have now been released on bail until May 29.
A 16-year-old boy has been released on bail until May 28 and another 16-year-old has been released on bail until May 30.
But a 15-year-old boy remains under investigation.
An Essex Police spokesman urged residents to check their gardens for any discarded weapons.
They are also appealing for anyone with mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward by calling Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 556 of 04/05 or report information by visiting www.essex.police.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.