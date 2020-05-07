A MAN has been jailed after leaving a threatening voicemail on the phone of council workers.

A housing officer at Tendring Council received a threatening voicemail from Ben McGarrity last month.

The team had been speaking to him over the phone just ten minutes before he left the message in connection with a housing inquiry.

He used the same phone number to make the threat and was arrested two days later.

McGarrity, 26, of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court last Thursday.

He was jailed for four weeks for sending a threatening message and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Vanessa Moss said: “McGarrity repaid the council workers who were trying to help him with threats of violence that caused alarm and distress.

“We found that he had borrowed a member of the public’s phone to make both the calls to Tendring District Council and it didn’t take us long to track him down.

“McGarrity’s criminal behaviour and all round unpleasantness has resulted in him being sent to prison.”

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, said the authority would not tolerate abuse of its staff.

He added: “We understand that often the people we are dealing with are vulnerable and going through a difficult time but there is no excuse for being abusive to our staff, the very people trying to help.

“That is why we take a tough stance against those who for some reason think it is acceptable to act in this way.

“I thank the police for their swift action and support in handling this incident.”