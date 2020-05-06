Tesco will increase the number of its delivery slots to 1.2 million - more than double what was available at the start of lockdown.

The move comes amid a surge in demand from customers online.

Here's the latest information from Tesco, including how to get one.

How many slots are available?

When lockdown was imposed in March, Tesco was only offering 590,00 delivery slots to customers.

This figure has since increased to one million, with the supermarket aiming to add another 200,000 slots over the next two weeks.

To meet this figure, Tesco has recruited an additional 12,000 new members of staff to pick and prepare the orders, along with 4,000 new drivers to deliver them.

The extra effort now means that the supermarket has enough delivery slots available to cover the government-provided list of around 350,000 people who are clinically vulnerable and don’t have a support network to help them get essential supplies.

However, Tesco acknowledged that this number is still “not enough for everyone who feels vulnerable at the moment”.

How do I book a slot?

Tesco is releasing slots for home delivery online when they become available, but demand is still very high, meaning they are filling up quickly.

Shoppers who are able to do so are urged to shop in stores or make use of the click and collect service, so that slots can be prioritised for more vulnerable customers.

Click and Collect deliveries can be ordered up to three weeks in advance, and slots will be held for two hours. When this time is nearly up, customers will be prompted so they can extend by a further two hours if needed.

Customers who wish to book a home delivery slot can do so by registering online.

Priority slots will first be given to customers across the UK who the government has advised are the most vulnerable. These customers will have received an email from Tesco to let them know they have access to priority booking.

Priority delivery slots have an eight-hour delivery window from 10am to 6pm, or 2pm to 10pm.

If you are not a vulnerable customer, you can check for available delivery slots on the Tesco website throughout the day, or select the Click and Collect service when you checkout.

How many items can I buy?

Tesco has imposed a limit of 80 items per order online, with some essential items restricted to a certain amount per customer, such as toilet roll and handwashing products.