AN animal rescue centre has urged people to put in place precautionary measures for their pets should they become ill with coronavirus.

The National Animal Welfare Trust, in the Street, Little Clacton, is a non-profit charity which is dedicated to caring for, and rehoming, abandoned pets.

Since the Government put the country in lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the virus, the centre has been unable to rehome any of its cats or dogs.

As a result, space at the facility has not been able to be freed up, meaning the number of disregarded animals they can take in has temporarily dwindled.

Bosses at the trust have now pleaded with pet owners to think about where else their furry friends could be looked after, should they become hospitalised with Covid-19.

“Most of us have emergency care plans in place for children and other dependents, should we be taken ill,” said the trust’s Clacton centre manager, Lizzie Reffell.

“However, we do not always remember to extend that precaution to our pets, yet they are an important part of many families - for a lot of people they are their only family.

“More than ever, being prepared for the unexpected is vitally important - we don’t the number of animals which will need to be re-homed in the long-term.”

In a bid to help pet owners better prepare for the unpredictable, the trust has launched the Tails of the Unexpected care pack to help people get started.

The pack includes a short two-page form on which pet owners can list emergency contacts and the care plan they have put in place.

Should they fall ill, there is also a wallet-sized information card, which will notify the health service that the owner of the card has a pet at home.

“The guide will help people consider the best plan for their pet so that they can the right people to help you care for your pet in an emergency,” added Ms Reffell.

“These are trying times for everyone, but we and our pets can all pull through if we do our best to support one another.”

To find out more about the Tails of the Unexpected Guide or to find out how to donate to the trust visit facebook.com/nawt.clacton.