Virgin Atlantic has said it plans to cut 3,150 jobs across the airline.

The announcement on Tuesday afternoon (May 5, 2020) comes days after rival airline British Airways revealed their plans to cut 12,000 jobs.

Here's what we know about the changes.

Virgin to cut its fleet of planes

The airline will no longer use any of its seven remaining 747-400 jumbo jets.

Elsewhere, they will retire four long-haul A330-200 as planned in early 2022.

Virgin say the move will simplify the aircraft to 36 twin-engine planes by 2022 and will cut CO2 emissions.

Airline will 'no longer' fly from London Gatwick

The airline will moving its flights from London Gatwick to London Heathrow with immediate effect - but say they intend to keep its slot portfolio at London Gatwick - so it can return at a time when customer demand increases.

Virgin will only use wide-body, twin-engine aircraft from London Heathrow and Manchester to its network of destinations around the globe.

Changes at Virgin Holidays

Virgin Holidays will become Virgin Atlantic Holidays, focusing on one brand. The company also confirmed that 15 per cent of Virgin Atlantic Holidays retail stores will close in 2020.

Cargo will continue during Covid-19 crisis

Virgin Atlantic Cargo will continue to provide essential services during the crisis and beyond, keeping global supply chains running and continuing to bring medical supplies and PPE into the UK on a daily basis for NHS frontline teams.

Thousands of staff to be cut

Virgin says it plans to cut 3,150 jobs across all its departments. The airline will work with unions BALPA and Unite during the consultation period.

What have Virgin Atlantic said?

Shai Weiss, CEO, Virgin Atlantic said: “We have weathered many storms since our first flight 36 years ago, but none has been as devastating as Covid-19 and the associated loss of life and livelihood for so many.

“However, to safeguard our future and emerge a sustainably profitable business, now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible. It is crucial that we return to profitability in 2021.

“This will mean taking steps to reshape and resize Virgin Atlantic in line with demand, while always keeping our people and customers at the heart of all we do.

“I wish it was not the case, but we will have to reduce the number of people we employ. The commitment of our people throughout this crisis has been nothing but amazing, and the embodiment of true Virgin spirit.

“ As we have navigated the Covid-19 crisis, I have been humbled at every step by their solidarity. In times of adversity we must support each other so that ultimately, we can emerge a stronger and better Virgin Atlantic.

“After 9/11 and the Global Financial Crisis, we took similar painful measures but fortunately many members of our team were back flying with us within a couple of years. Depending on how long the pandemic lasts and the period of time our planes are grounded for, hopefully the same will happen this time.

“Our vision for Virgin Atlantic remains the same - to become the most loved travel company, for our people and our customers.

“Once the crisis stabilises, Virgin Atlantic has an important role to play in contributing to the UK’s economic recovery, providing essential connectivity and competition.”