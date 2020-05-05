ARMED police have arrested seven people following disturbances with weapons, including a "knife, axe and firearm", in Dovercourt.

Officers were called in relation to altercations in Clarkes Road and Harcourt Avenue, involving people armed with a "knife and an axe" at about 1.40pm yesterday.

They also received reports that one person was potentially armed with a gun.

Officers and armed response attended the incident and used a drone to find a 16-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Officers then executed a number of warrants and arrested a further six people in connection to the disturbances.

Four boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman remain in custody.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We would urge people to check their gardens for any discarded items or weapons.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage.

"Please call #Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 556 of 04/05 or report information by visiting www.essex.police.uk.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."