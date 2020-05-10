Working from home may have its benefits - but staying in the same place each day can get tiresome after a while.

If you’re looking for inspiration to brighten up your home office or improve your workspace environment, here are some tips.

Find a comfy chair

If you have a comfortable chair you can use as your work chair, this will make a big difference if you’re sitting at a desk or table all day.

Make sure the height, arm rest and comfort level suits your needs and you’ll find you’re comfier and have fewer aches and pains at the end of the day.

Clean up your mess

A clean and tidy working environment can make the world of difference.

Making sure your desk or table is free of clutter so that you have space to work, and that it’s clean and tidy can leave your feeling calmer and more productive.

Tidy your wires away

If you have a lot of electrical equipment at your desk, wires might be getting in the way.

Managing them with clamps and zip ties can help keep your work space neat and tidy.

Plants

Adding plants can also make a positive difference. Green or colourful plants add colour to your home office, boost your mood and reduce stress.

They can also help to increase productivity levels too. Picking a plant that is easy to maintain could be a good option.

Natural lighting

If possible, choose a place for your workspace environment that has natural lighting. This can be beneficial to your mood and increase productivity.

Being near a window while working can also up your Vitamin D levels, which helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, and these nutrients are needed to keep muscle, teeth and bones healthy.

Separate work computer

Your brain usually associates your work computer with ‘work’, so it usually helps to improve productivity if you have a separate work computer.

If not, make sure any personal documents or tabs are shut when at work so as not to get distracted.

Separate work and living areas

If it’s possible to do so, your workspace should be in a room or space as far away as possible from the place where you sleep if you want to increase your productivity.

Your brain tends to associate certain spaces with certain tasks, which is why it’s important to keep your work and living areas physically separate if you can.

Try to keep to office hours

Although it can be difficult then working from home, try to stick to your usual office hours rather than working overtime or unusual shifts.

Working for a set period of time each day helps give routine and structure to your day.

When you’re finished work, close your laptop and put away your things to revert your home to a comfy living space.