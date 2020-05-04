SHOPPERS have been urged to return tins of sweetcorn immediately after a recall from its manufacturer.

General Mills has recalled tins of Green Giant Original Sweetcorn because some seams may be faulty due to a packaging fault - which could make the product unsafe to eat.

The items are sold at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Iceland.

Which tins of sweetcorn are affected?

The product that is wanted for recall is a 198g and has a best before date of July 2023.

The batch codes are:

293 1S1

294 1S1

295 1S1

What have General Mills said?

Those who purchased a tin that has been recalled should return it to the store where you bought it from for a full refund.

You may be asked for proof of purchase - such as a receipt.

Shoppers can also call General Mills UK on 0800 897 777, or email on careline.uk@genmills.com, to arrange a refund.