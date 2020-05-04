A PERVERT sent dozens of vile sexual messages and photographs to a string of girls he believed were just 12 and 13-years-old.

Aaron Macdonald was talking to one supposed youngster he believed to be called Grace on Facebook for 15 months and bombarded her with depraved messages and images.

Despite thinking she was just 13, Macdonald quizzed her on her sexual appetite and experiences.

In fact, the profile had been set up by paedophile hunter group Innocent Voices.

They set up a string of other decoy profiles which Macdonald, 22, also interacted with pretending to be girls named Gemma, Jas, Leah and Megan.

Again he sent vile sexually charged messages and sometimes pictures and videos.

The vigilante group later confronted him at his home in Bellfield Close, Brightlingsea.

In February, he admitted four counts of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, and five counts of attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

Shade Abiodun, mitigating at Ipswich Crown Court, said Macdonald claimed he only sent the messages while high on cocaine and said he was immature for his age.

Macdonald has 13 convictions for 48 offences but none previously of a sexual nature.

Judge Ruper Overbury handed him 16 months in jail. He is also now the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

“It is plain to me your sexual interest in young girls has been exposed,” he said.

“You sent frankly disgusting messages and disgusting and perverted pictures.

“You told the police you were a regular user of cocaine and initially denied the images were yours before saying it was possible you had sent them while under the influence.

“It is clear to me you have an unhealthy and perverted sexual interest in young girls.”