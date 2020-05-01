AN independent charity has offered a £5,000 cash reward to anybody who can provide information on the whereabouts of Keith McCarthy.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the 40-year old, who is wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murder in Dovercourt.

It is believed Mr McCarthy was driving a dark coloured BMW, which deliberately hit Kerrin Repman on his motorbike in Marine Parade at around 2.45pm on Wednesday, April 15.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics to save the chef's life, the 29-year-old died at the scene.

The BMW driver and a passenger were seen fleeing the site of the collision on foot.

A woman, aged 79, who happened to be walking past at the time, suffered multiple broken limbs and remains in hospital recovering.

Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers director of operations, said: “It is important to our charity that communities are kept safe and this is why we are offering this reward, to remove a potentially dangerous person from our streets.

“We are appealing to anybody with any information on Mr McCarthy’s location to do the right thing and to tell our charity what you know anonymously.

“What you tell us can make all of the difference in keeping other people safe from harm and in getting justice.

“It is important to remind people that assisting somebody wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution.

“Crimestoppers has been taking crime information since our charity was formed more than 32 years.

“We have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us and every day over a thousand people contact us online and on the phone.”

Mr McCarthy is described as being 5ft 5ins tall and is said to have links to Harwich, Hertfordshire, London and Ireland.

To qualify for the reward people need to provide the information to the charity exclusively either online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling on 0800 555 111.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward.