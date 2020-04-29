DRUG dealers travelling to Essex to peddle their wares have been told they are "likely to stand out" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officers from the Tendring Community Policing Team have been carrying out patrols, stop and searches, and executing search warrants in Clacton.

As part of the ongoing Operation Sceptre, police have carried out 115 hours of extra patrols to focus on drug related crime over the past two weeks.

Seven people have been arrested during the crackdown.

Sgt Simon Tattersall said: “This is just part of the work we’re doing every day to target criminals who sell drugs and exploit vulnerable people in our town.

“There is no place to hide, and we continue to do all we can to make our district and Essex a hostile place for these criminals.

“And in these unprecedented times, if you come to our county to commit crime, you’re even more likely to stand out.”

Ferut Yusein, 35, of Broadway, Jaywick, has been charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin after he was arrested in Beach Road, Clacton, on Monday, April 27.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in May.

A warrant was carried out at a flat in Rodney Court, Clacton, on Wednesday and police found suspected class A drugs.

Two men, aged 48 and 43, from Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Another warrant was carried out at an address in Grigson Drive on April 18 where a quantity of cannabis was found.

Officers made a further two arrests after witnessing a suspected drug deal in action in The Grove on April 24.

A 47-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy, both from Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and have been released under investigation.

A spokesman added: "Officers on patrol have also dealt with other offences, including issuing four people with cannabis warnings and seizing two cars.

"Information from the public is vitally important in helping us to tackle drug-related crime.

"If you know of someone who you think is being exploited by drug dealers, or you have any information which might help us prevent and detect crime, or protect vulnerable people, call us."

Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.