A WATER supplier has been presented with the country’s highest accolade to celebrate business success for a second time.

Anglian Water has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development for demonstrating excellent positive impacts across a number of initiatives, including reducing carbon and improving water quality, and continuing to put social and environmental prosperity for communities at the heart of all it does.

The Queen's Award stated, Anglian Water had continued to demonstrate clear sustainability leadership, by adopting an exemplary approach in formalising its commitment to wider social purpose through amendments to its Articles of Association, the legal documents which underpin how the business is run.

The company demonstrated this commitment by launching its £1 million Positive Difference Fund, alongside measures to support local communities and its employees with the fight against coronavirus.

Peter Simpson, Anglian Water's chief executive, said: "Today we're humbled and honoured that our approach, the way we do business, and the hard work of all our people has been recognised with a Queen's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

"Now, with the backdrop of COVID19, the critical nature of our work has never been clearer.

“We are keeping taps running, toilets flushing and drains clear, providing the essential services our customers need, so they can use them without a second thought.

“But we want to go further. Our business is built on the communities it serves, so it is absolutely right we extend our support back to them during this time of need.

"I'm proud Anglian Water has received this award for a second time.

“It's testament to everyone who works for us, within our business and throughout our supply chain.

“Every day they put customers, communities and the environment at the heart of their thinking."

The company first received a Queen's Award in 2015 in recognition of the development of its Love Every Drop strategy since its inception in 2010.

Now in its 54th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards emblem for the next five years.

Applications for Queen's Awards for Enterprise 2021 open on May 1.

For more information visit gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.