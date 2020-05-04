TWO veterinary practices have joined forces to reassure pet owners during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kinfauns Veterinary Practice, in Little Clacton, and the Haven Veterinary Practice, in Holland Road, Clacton, have partnered up in a bid to put concerned animal lovers at ease.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, and the subsequent lockdown of the country, there has been ambiguity surrounding the type of help still available to animals.

Just last week, for example, both vets were forced to take to social media to debunk rumours which suggested cats and dogs could transmit coronavirus to humans.

They have issued a joint statement designed to better inform members of the public about what they can and cannot do during lockdown.

It reads: “We have a responsibility to preserve human life, to protect our clients and their families, our teams and those of you in the vulnerable and high-risk categories.

“We must balance this with our oath to ensure the health and welfare of animals committed to our care.

“And whilst our practices are separate businesses, we are united in our approach going forward.”

More specifically, puppies and kittens can still receive their first and second vaccinations, while cats and dogs can still receive their first annual boosters.

Some annual vaccination boosters for adult cats and dogs have been given a grace period of three months, so clients are being asked to delay making appointments.

This rule, however, does not apply to cats or dogs nearing 15 months since their last booster, and if this is the case, owners should contact their practice like normal.

For the time being, neutering on the whole has been postponed, but both Kinfauns and Haven may make exceptions based on animal welfare grounds.

Both practices are also now offering remote consultations, so pet owners can still seek veterinary advice despite being confined to their homes.

Dr April Young, who is the clinical director at Kinfauns, said: “At a time of national crisis, I am delighted our practices have come together to discuss the most appropriate response to the lockdown.“We want to ensure we are providing the very best care for our patients and their owners, whilst taking sensible precautions to safeguard human health.”

To find out more about services on offer, go to kinfaunsvets.com and havenvets.co.uk.