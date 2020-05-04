THIS year’s Frinton Festival has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration of classical music takes was due to take place at venues across the town in May, for the seventh year running.

It has proved popular in recent years attracting hundreds over three days.

But in an email to supporters, organisers said: “We must let you know that of course we will not be able to present this year's Frinton Festival in May.

“However, if circumstances allow and if it will be safe to do so, we hope to present the same artists during the weekend of October 23 to 26.”