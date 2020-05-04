A GLOBALLY recognised and award-winning supplier of composite products and materials has been given a royal seal of approval for a second time.

Dura Composites, based in Clacton, produces flooring, structures and façades for the industrial, construction, rail and marine sectors.

Back in 2012, the company also became a supplier for Norwich City FC, installing slabs at the club’s Carrow Road stadium.

Five years later, Dura Composites picked up the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade at a ceremony which celebrates the most outstanding businesses.

Since picking up the first prestigious accolade, the company has continued to go from strength to strength, while being lauded for its innovative Dura Platform.

The height-adjustable train station platform reduces gaps between the train and platform edge to enhance passenger safety.

It also allows contractors to replace or overlay on to damaged or subsided train station platforms and is especially easy to deploy in hard-to-reach sites.

Stuart Burns, Dura Composites’ managing director said: “The gap between trains and platforms is getting bigger, with new carriages making it harder than ever for passengers trying to board and disembark trains.

“But the Dura Platform solution can be easily deployed to accommodate new rolling stock and improve overall safety for passengers.”

The effective invention has now resulted in Dura Composites being given its second Queen’s Award after topping the Innovation category.

Before being announced as the winner the business, which like many others is facing unprecedented times because of coronavirus, was judged by a specialist panel.

The experts then made a recommendation to the Prime Minister’s Advisory Committee, before the award was granted.

Dura Composites has since received an official confirmation of appointment and an invitation to a celebratory reception at Buckingham Palace.

“It is a tremendous morale boost for Dura Composites to have our ingenuity recognised by the Queen,” said Mr Burns.

“This award serves as great recognition of the innovation and true problem-solving that’s at the heart of everything we do.

“We are truly proud of the passion, determination and skill of our dedicated team in demonstrating the power of composites across the private and public sectors.”

