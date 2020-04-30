A RESIDENT at a care home which is currently on lockdown has celebrated an impressive birthday milestone surrounded by loving staff.

Ruby Brightley, who lives at Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, marked her 102nd birthday last week with colourful balloons and a tasty cake.

The elderly partier, who loves a chinwag with visitors, also shared some words of wisdom with her the home’s carers about how to live to a ripe old age like her.

A spokesman for the Corner Lodge said it was a privilege to be able to put together a special celebration for one of the home’s oldest residents.

They said: “We were delighted to celebrate Ruby’s birthday - all the staff sang her happy birthday as she blew out her candles.

“Ruby loves to chat to visitors at Corner Lodge and says her secret to long life is ‘no stress’.

“We always try our best to make sure our residents enjoy a truly special birthday celebration.”