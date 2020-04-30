FIREFIGHTERS rescued a dog and four people from a smoke-logged flat after a stairwell went up in flames.

Crews from Clacton and Weeley were called to Pier Avenue in Clacton at 2.45am on Tuesday where they discovered a fire burning in a stairwell positioned between a shop and a flat.

Within half an hour, the blaze had been extinguished and the firefighters had successfully evacuated the property, taking four occupants and a dog to safety.

One of the people, a man in his 40s, had be to taken to hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has since proved inconclusive with the cause being recorded as accidental or deliberate.

Just over half an hour after being alerted to the Pier Avenue blaze, crews were also called to an incident in Woodlands Close in Clacton.

Firefighters found embers from a bonfire had set alight to a garage behind several shops, but by 4.08am the fire had been put out.

Shortly after the fires were extinguished, Essex Police arrested a man along the seafront on suspicion of two arsons.

He was also arrested on suspicion of a burglary, after vape shop VPZ, in Pier Avenue, reported a window had been broken before stock was taken just after 3am.

Essex Police said when the suspect was arrested, he allegedly assaulted two police officers with one of them being spat on.

A 31-year-old was taken into custody for questioning about the offences.

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood said: “I was shocked to learn of the overnight fires and the break-in and my thoughts are with the man who was taken to hospital.

“I am pleased to hear the police and fire service were on the case and it looks like they have taken decisive action quickly.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man attempted to make off from officers but was detained on the seafront.

“Two of our officers were assaulted, with one of them being spat at.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact Clacton CID on 101 and quote the incident number 85 of April 28.

Altneratively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.