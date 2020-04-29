A FAMILY-RUN performing arts company which was due to celebrate its first anniversary this month has now moved its classes online.

BCollective Performing Arts has been nurturing young talents for the past 23 years but relaunched in 2019 after deciding to rebrand its business model.

The popular theatre group, which uses venues in Clacton and Frinton, runs classes for children aged between 15 months and 16 years, and sessions for adults.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and the subsequent lockdown, BCollective has had to adapt for the sake of both the business and its future stars.

Run by experienced dancer, Lauren Hartley, 24, the company has now been holding online video lessons instead, incorporating challenges and class exercises.

“We have continued to stay connected and in contact since the lockdown and worked consistently to keep our students busy through this difficult time,” she said.

“We have created study packs, which include many helpful resources and creative tasks, and we also run weekly, interactive video calls.

“We know our students extremely well and want to offer individual support to keep them active and enthusiastic.

“Unity and support are such primary elements of our ethos, which continues to hold BCollective together, even during this testing time.”

Despite the physical nature of the performing arts classes BCollective offers, the company’s approach to who they take on is completely indiscriminate.

Every class on offer is accessible for every child, no matter their experience, background, or abilities, with sessions now more vital than ever for some pupils.

“The change in routine for some of our students with additional needs can be extremely challenging,” said Miss Hartley.

“That is why our positivity, familiar faces, and creative exploration has been such a huge help for them.

“We also work with children with physical disabilities, so it is important that they can continue with their exercises for strength and mobility.”

This month, Miss Hartley was due to hold a birthday bash alongside her colleagues and students to mark the first anniversary of the company’s new look.

Given the circumstances, the party was, of course, postponed, so the company decided to have a virtual and online celebration instead.

“Our initial plans were to celebrate in style with out students, but due to the current situation, we all celebrated from our homes,” she said.

“We were blown away by the generosity, kindness and appreciation we received – our community came together to display what we are all about.

“Our students all sent in beautiful artworks, for example, and the parents sent incredibly kind words.

“Even at a time when we cannot deliver our usual services, our students, parents and supporters still work together to give the children some normality.

“We can’t wait to get back to work, and a proper birthday celebration will definitely be on the cards.”

To find out more about BCollective Performing Arts visit bcollectivepa.co.uk.