It is great to see the Prime Minister back at work, taking the helm and ensuring that fewer and fewer people are having to go through what he has in recent weeks.

As he said in his speech on Monday, we are beginning to turn the tide on coronavirus, but this is the moment of maximum risk.

Yes, we are all naturally impatient to end the lockdown and return to a sense of normality. But unlocking too early may see a resurgence, resulting in more deaths and potentially uncontrollable pressure on the NHS.

We need to be patient and remember that the Government also want to get the country back to work as soon as possible – this lockdown was not imposed for fun.

But for now, they simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow, or even when those changes will be made.

However, I understand that the Government will be saying much more about this in the coming days, given the very real need to release the pressure on our economy and our businesses.

Locally, our infection rate remains low because we are acting responsibly and isolating properly. From the police, I know that there are a few isolated cases of rule breaking and an appropriate response is enforced.

We always police by consent in this country, and that is delivering results in Clacton.

Although, in other places across the country, we have seen violence towards the police, which is always completely unacceptable.

So, let’s keep on what we are doing: local infection rates are down, the Government are increasing the number of tests and providing more PPE (I am pushing for more of both locally, with encouraging results), and we are beating this virus.

We just need a bit more patience. And remember, as Her Majesty the Queen said to us recently: ‘We will meet again’.

Giles Watling, Member of Parliament for Clacton