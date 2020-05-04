FIRMS in Tendring that are eligible for Government grants during the Coronavirus pandemic are being urged to sign up.

Financial support is being made available for small businesses during the outbreak, including business rate relief which is automatically applied to those eligible.

Grants are also available for small businesses, and businesses in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector, which are paid for by the Government but administered by Tendring Council.

So far more than £23million has been paid out, but it is estimated around 800 eligible firms have not yet applied.

Business owners in Tendring are encouraging those who have not yet registered for a grant do so. The grants do not need to be repaid.

Edward Townrow, managing director Townrow’s store in Frinton, said: “There are expenses to keeping a business not trading, so this grant will help to keep us going.

“The grants are appreciated and we are very thankful for the swiftness of how Tendring Council responded.

“It’s very straightforward, people should go and do it. I’m shocked people have not registered for a grant.”

Steve Tattam, managing director of Winyl, in Manningtree, added: “The grant has been a lifesaver as it has taken that pressure off worrying ‘what if I get ill’, it’s a massive weight off my shoulders.

“I’m still able to trade online and do deliveries, and I hope I don’t have to dip into the grant, but it’s there if the worst happens as a contingency.

“Register for it, it will really help – the process is very simple.”

Kevin Baldwin, managing director of Baldwins department store in Dovercourt, added: “It is potentially a big help, why wouldn’t you register for it?

“It’s straightforward, came through fast, and meant I could pay the rent and other ongoing standing store charges on time.”

Mary Newton, Tendring Council's cabinet member for business and economic growth, reinforced the message that traders should register.

“The grants are available for all relevant small businesses – the hospitality, leisure and retail has a separate scheme,” she said.

“They do not need to be repaid – this really is free money in effect, and cash that will help sustain your business and the Tendring economy through these difficult times. So don’t delay and register today.”

For further details and to register for a grant visit tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus and go to the business section.

