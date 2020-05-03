PLANS have been approved for a new trade warehouse at the former Fuller’s builders merchants yard in Clacton.

Huws Gray Ridgeons applied to Tendring Council to demolish redundant buildings and create a new trade warehouse at Station Yard in Skelmersdale Road, Clacton.

The company acquired J E Fullers, which has operated from the yard since 1946, last year.

The development is part of plans to modernise and reconfigure the site.

A report said: “With the exception of one building, the existing buildings are of poor quality construction and the configuration does not lead to their efficient use with multiple access points giving rise to security and safety issues due to staff, customer and goods movement being difficult to control.

“There is too much office space and little trade counter space and no showroom area.”

The new warehouse will be located toward the front of the one-acre site, next to Clacton Railway Station, in Station Road. There will also be an extra 14 car parking spaces created at the site.