A RADIO presenter from Frinton is raising a mug of tea to Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show.

TalkRADIO host James Max, who is also chairman of Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, has set up a makeshift studio in his home to present his own early breakfast show during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Max is a regular on the Jeremy Vine Show and has been appearing on the programme via a Skype video link.

He said: "While Jeremy Vine and Storm Huntley have been able to continue to broadcast the show live from their central London studios, all other guests have been asked to Skype in to the Channel 5 daily show," said James.

"Regulars have been sent special mugs to use on air."

James's Early Breakfast Show is on TalkRADIO weekdays from 5am to 6.30am and is available on apps, DAB and via talkradio.co.uk.