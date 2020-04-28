Heavy showers and spells of 'unsettled' weather are forecast for the UK this week - according to the Met Office.

Cloud is forecast along with a mixture of rain, sunny spells and showers. The temperature will see a maximum of around 14C, with overnight temperatures dropping as low as 1C.

Here’s this week’s weather forecast:

Tuesday (April 28) will be cloudy with rain in central and southern UK, which will be heavy at times.

It will be mainly dry in the north with sunshine, and a few scattered showers across Northern Ireland and northern Scotland.

The Met Off outlook for Wednesday to Friday says: “Remaining unsettled and mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain. Temperatures remain slightly cooler than average.”

What will the weather be like this weekend?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 10 is: “Looking slightly ahead into the beginning of May, the unsettled theme is likely to continue as Atlantic weather systems bring further bands of rain across to many areas, particularly in the south and the west of the UK.”

The southwest is most likely to see the wettest of these conditions, but there is also likely to be brighter and showery spells too.

It is also expected to be windy at times, especially around the south and west coasts.

Temperatures are expected to remain around average, but it could be warmer in the east at times.

What is the long-term forecast?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday, May 11 to Monday, May 25, explains: “Confidence remains low, but the second week of May appears to have the best chance of more settled and drier conditions.”

From mid-month until the end of May, conditions then look mixed. There is likely to be a mixture of changeable periods of a few days with the chance of thundery showers, but there also looks set to be some periods of drier and sunnier weather.

Temperatures are also likely to be near the average for this time of year, or maybe slightly above, with rainfall also set to be around average.