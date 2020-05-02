The second series of the BBC's Race Across the World might be over - but producers of the hit show are on the lookout for brave adventuers to take part in season three.

The show sees teams of two go head-to-head on a limited budget to reach a destination on the other side of the world first.

But who won, and can you apply to take part?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who won the latest series?

Uncle and nephew team Jamiul and Emon eat runners-up Jen and Rob to the target destination of Ushuaia in Argentina by just 20 seconds.

The pair won themselves a £20,000 prize – and revealed to Metro that they’ve donated much of it to children’s and homeless charities.

Will there be another series of Race Across the World?

Fans of the show will be pleased to hear that there will be another series of Race Across the World.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s not yet clear when it might be on our screens.

“BBC Two's hit show will return for another series as soon as it is safe to do so,” say the BBC, “and we are looking for our next set of dynamic duos ready to take on their biggest challenge.

“If the restrictions of self-isolation have sparked your wanderlust and if you think you and a loved one have got what it takes and are ready to embark on an adventure of a lifetime, then apply now!”

How do I apply?

Applications for series three are already open, if you’re looking to take part in the show yourself.

The BBC are looking for pairs with various different relationships to each other who are willing to do what it takes to make it from one part of the world to another.

BBC Two have set up an online application form, with an email address to contact for further information about the process.

The email address is: raceacrosstheworld@studiolambert.com

What have the BBC said?

“Race Across the World sees its contributors take on the challenge of travelling thousands of miles, at ground level, across land and sea, experiencing different cultures and exploring ancient lands,” the introduction reads.

“You’ll experience life as a local in some of the world’s most beautiful and remote locations, but on a limited budget and without the luxuries of flights, credit cards and modern technology.”

Applicants must be 18 years and over on the date of submitting the application. You must also ensure the consent of the second applicant before providing their information.

The closing date for submitting applications is midnight on May 31, 2020.