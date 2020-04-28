Burger King has revealed it will open 10 more restaurants across the country.

The move comes after the recent re-opening of six branches - all offering a limited menu to customers through delivery services including Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Where will the next 10 restaurants open?

Burger King's chief executive Alasdair Murdoch told The Mail on Sunday that the next branches to open will be in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dundee and Merton in London - however the exact locations have not been confirmed.

What has the Burger King boss said?

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Murdoch said the company loses money on each delivery, as the likes of Deliveroo and JustEat take an 'undisclosed commission' on each sale.

However, he added that shareholders agreed that it was worth taking the hit on sales in order to keep the brand visible.

Murdoch also stressed that outlets offering deliveries will adhere to the Government’s social distancing guidelines and will follow strict hygeine measures.

Elsewhere, bakery chain Greggs have also unveiled a plan to slowly reopen stores across the country over the coming weeks and months.