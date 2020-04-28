EXHAUSTED frontline workers at a seaside hospital will soon be able to stay the night when a former accommodation space is re-opened.

Clacton Hospital, in Tower Road, is making essential changes to ensure it is fully prepared to deal with any challenges which may arise due to coronavirus.

One of these alterations has been to renovate Seaview House, which was an area previously used by nurses and doctors who needed to sleep over at the hospital.

It has been closed for several years, but will now re-open for staff who may not want to return to their family homes through fear of infecting their loved ones.

Paul Cross, who is the regional partnership director for NHS Property Services, said workers are acting quickly to ensure the area is available as soon as possible.

“We are working at pace to re-open Seaview House on the Clacton Hospital site to provide accommodation for frontline colleagues unable to return home,” he said.

NHS Property Services has also been working with Austin Heating Services to repurpose unused areas within the hospital and provide extra bed space.

The firm’s efforts have resulted in the creation of additional ward space, which is now being occupied by a further 50 hospital beds.

Existing wards have also been upgraded by the company and new wet rooms and nurse call systems have also been installed at the community hospital.

Steve Austin, who has spearheaded the project on behalf of Austin Heating Services, said the finished product is the result of a collective effort.

“Our workforce has now seen first-hand the magnificent work all the NHS team do, from the nurses and porters, to the maintenance, cleaners and catering staff,” he said.

“They couldn’t have been more helpful despite the long hours and day-to-day challenges they deal with.

Our local merchants, from plumbing and bathroom supplies to timber and electrical supplies, have pulled out all the stops despite restrictions on accessing materials.

“It has been a great team effort from all the community pulling together to get this done. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved.”