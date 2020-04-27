FIGURES have revealed more than 10,000 newly self-employed people across Tendring - and the East of England - will not get any government coronavirus support funding.

The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE), which represents the country's self-employed workers, claims the Government's Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, is still letting thousands of people tumble through the gap.

In March Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced self-employed people will be able to claim a grant worth 80 per cent of their average monthly profits, up to £2,500 a month, to protect them from the fallout of the pandemic.

But those who became self-employed during the last year are not eligible to apply – of whom there are around 150,000 across the country.

The Office for National Statistics revealed the East of England is home to 7.7 per cent of the country's self-employed workers at risk of missing out on the scheme, after the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority city region is excluded.

Across the region, 11,616 people became self-employed during the 2019-20 tax year.

The real figure is likely to be even higher, as those who began their solo venture between January and March 2020 have not yet been counted.

Andy Chamberlain, director of policy at IPSE, said: "Too many of the UK’s vital self-employed community are still tumbling through the gaps in the financial support package.

“The Government must do more for the 150,000 people who went freelance too recently to benefit from the scheme.

“We believe the Government should let these people file a tax return in the next month and use this to allow them to access the scheme.

“The Government has taken unprecedented steps to support certain self-employed groups, but it must go further to support all parts of this diverse and vital community through the coronavirus crisis.”

Separate data reveals Tendring was home to 8,000 people who work for themselves, in the 2017-18 tax year.

They had an average salary of £18,300, compared to £26,900 for workers who aren't self-employed.

The Treasury said while 150,000 workers might not be able to access the scheme, about 95 per cent of self-employed people can benefit from it.