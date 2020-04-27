RESIDENTS across Tendring have been urged to commemorate VE Day from their homes after social distancing requirements have been extended.

Big commemorations had been planned for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, with the Early May Bank Holiday being moved to VE Day on May 8.

In Tendring residents had been invited to attend a service at the War Memorial in Clacton, to be followed by a picnic on the beach, but with the lockdown extended this can no longer go ahead.

Residents and businesses had been asked to decorate their properties with bunting to mark the occasion, and a renewed appeal is being made for people to take part in a display of colour to commemorate VE Day.

Chris Amos, Tendring Council’s armed forces champion will lay a wreath on behalf of residents, along with Dan Casey, president of the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion, while social distancing will be maintained.

Clacton Town Hall will also be lit up in red, white and blue as part of the council’s commemorations.

Mr Amos said it was important the anniversary did not get missed during the lockdown.

“Now more than ever our appeal for people to line the streets of Tendring with bunting is important as we cannot congregate to mark the moment conflict ended in Europe for the Second World War,” he said.

“If everyone makes just a small strip of bunting it will add colour to our district and replicate the scenes of 75 years ago as we recognise the sacrifice made by people during the war.

“While our service is held in Clacton and led by the local Royal British Legion branch, we understand other branches across the district are also affected by the current situation and so everyone in Tendring is invited to commemorate our virtual service together.”

Mr Casey, president of the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion, said it is disappointing the planned service and picnic cannot go ahead, but it is the right decision in the current situation.

He said: “However, we will lay wreaths on behalf of everyone, and I hope that people answer this call to commemorate VE Day in their own way at home.

“Although we are not meeting, the Royal British Legion is still there to support veterans during this time and our services can be accessed in the usual way.”

A virtual service is also being developed to allow people to be part of a service via Tendring Council’s Facebook page on May 8.

There are also a range of resources for people to use to hold their own, lockdown-friendly commemoration.

To find out more about VE Day visit ve-vjday75.gov.uk.