A GROUP of Dovercourt residents are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

Eight Ramsey Road neighbours netted the windfall when their postcode was announced today as the daily prize winner of the People's Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “What a great way to start the week.

"Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, go to www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.