A FURTHER eight people have died after contracting Covid-19 at the NHS trust wich runs Colchester Hospital, new figures have revealed.

According to the latest data from NHS England, eight deaths were recorded between Friday and yesterday.

The patients who died from the virus were all in their 70s and 80s with underlying health conditions.

A total of three patients sadly died at Colchester Hospital on Friday - two were in their 80s and one was in their 70s.

On Saturday, two lost their battle with the virus.

A further three patients, in the same age group, died at the hospital yesterday.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said on announcing the latest deaths: “Three patients, one in their 80s and two in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

He said one patient from Ipswich Hospital died yesterday, two died on Saturday and nine died on Friday.

This brings the number of deaths confirmed at Colchester Hospital to 216 since the outbreak started.

To date there have been 908 recorded deaths at hospital trusts which serve Essex.

Elsewhere in the county, 183 people have died at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, while 129 have died at Southend Hospital.

At Basildon Hospital, 222 people with the virus have died.

At the Essex Partnership Trust, which runs mental health services in the county, 12 patients with Covid-19 have died.

Anglian Community Enterprise has confirmed one death at Clacton Hospital and 12 at the Fryatt Hospital, in Dovercourt.

The total number of cases in Essex is now at 2,202.

Thurrock has 256 confirmed cases of the virus, while Southend’s number has increased to 275.

The totals reported each day may not include all deaths which occurred on that day or on recent prior days due to the time it takes for figures to be reported.