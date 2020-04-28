A PITCH perfect singer has written and recorded a charity single for frontline workers after being inspired by a military veteran’s fundraising efforts.

Charlie Sanderson, 30, from Frinton, has released Better Together, in a bid to both spread positivity and raise money for the NHS staff fighting coronavirus.

The soulful and slow-burning track, which is led by soft electric piano keys, has been receiving support from radio presenters and distributed across streaming platforms.

The songwriter composed Better Together after witnessing the much-celebrated efforts of Captain Tom Moore, who walked the length of his garden 100 times.

The former British Army officer, who turns 100 later this month, wanted to fundraise for frontline workers and has astonishingly so far raised £27 million for the NHS.

“After witnessing the NHS staff’s heroic efforts in battling coronavirus and Captain Tom Moore’s amazing fundraising efforts, I felt inspired,” said Charlie.

“I felt it was time to do my bit to help and then my grandad planted the seed in my head to come up with a song to help lift spirits and look forward to better times.

“So, I attempted to do just that, and then it turned into a tribute for these heroes. It would be amazing to raise not just spirits, but some money for our amazing NHS."

The uplifting, radio-friendly number was predominantly written by Charlie, but he also enlisted the help of Paul Hepworth, a producer from Wavebreak Studio, in Walton.

The track was completed relatively quickly but, due to lockdown rules, the pair had to send several emails back and forth before it was fully pieced together.

After hearing the finished product, Charlie’s attention immediately turned to producing an accompanying music video in which members of the community star.

He said: “I felt it was only fitting that the song came with some visuals, so I enlisted the help of Reaper Recordings, a freelance videographer from Clacton.

“The video features clips of people posing for pictures with their families holding a sign with the hashtag Better Together.

“There is also footage of local neighbourhoods clapping for the NHS, as well as a tribute to both nurses and doctors and Captain Tom Moore.”

All proceeds raise from the release of Better Together will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

To listen to the single and donate visit facebook.com/charliesandersonessex.