A FARM is offering a free delivery service of its fresh produce to residents who can't leave their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grove Farm serves people living in Colchester, Clacton, and several surrounding areas in Essex by compiling and delivering boxes of organically sourced items.

Everything from packets of mince and braising steak, to potatoes and carrots are included, in addition to vegetables and salad packs.

The farm is now taking orders from residents which will be delivered to their doors, for free, next Wednesday.

To find out more search Grove Farm Colchester on Facebook or call 07928663759.