MORE than 14,000 pupils due to start attending primary school in Essex have been offered places at their parents top preference of school.

In total 16,000 parents in the county discovered the outcome of their school place application.

Those who applied online received confirmation by email or via Essex County Council’s website.

More than 89 per cent of children due to start in reception this year have been offered their parents’ first preference.

A further 6 per cent were offered their second preference, meaning 95 per cent were offered one of their top two preferences.

Ray Gooding, Essex county councillor responsible for education, said: “I know that for a lot of parents, the wait to find out about their child’s primary school place can be a nerve-racking one.

“With the current situation we all find ourselves in, this particular year may have been all the more worrying for some.

“However, I am pleased that a high percentage of parents have received their first preference of school place.”

He added: “One day school gates will re-open for all pupils.

“I know that there will be many children and young people who are eagerly awaiting this, just as much as our new starters are.”

Of the thousands of parents in the county, 1.78 per cent could not be offered any of their four preferences and were instead offered places at the nearest school with available capacity.