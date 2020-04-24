WEELEY Crematorium has reopened its gardens to the public.

Having previously closed them on safety grounds, earlier this week Tendring Council re-opened its cemeteries following updated guidance from the Government.

In response to queries from the public, the council is now confirming that this includes the grounds at Weeley Crematorium.

However, the chapel is only open for mourners attending services.

Neil Stock, Tendring Council's leader, said: “In line with the revised national guidance, more details of which were received this week, we can confirm the grounds at Weeley Crematorium are open for people to visit memorials, along with our other cemeteries across the district.

“However, visitors should still maintain social distancing and be careful around communal surfaces such as gates, ensuring they following guidance on handwashing.”