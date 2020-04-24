The BBC has brought together some of the biggest and most respected artists from the UK and around the world for the biggest Live Lounge song in its history.

The 'Stay Home Live Lounge' charity track was released on Thursday, April 23, and saw some of the music industry’s biggest stars collaborate on a cover of the Foo Fighters’ 'Times Like These' to raise money for charities Children In Need and Comic Relief.

Which artists are involved in the charity single?

The artists on the track are:

5 Seconds of Summer

AJ Tracey

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Celeste

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Dermot Kennedy

Dua Lipa

Ellie Goulding

Grace Carter

Hailee Steinfeld

Jess Glynne

Mabel

Paloma Faith

Rag’n’Bone Man

Rita Ora

Royal Blood

Sam Fender

Sean Paul

Sigrid

YUNGBLUD

Zara Larsson

How was the song made?

The 'Stay Home Live Lounge' was recorded and filmed by artists from their own homes, and produced by Grammy and Ivor Novello award-winning producer Fraser T. Smith.

Smith is renowned for his work with Stormzy, Adele, Dave and many more, and counts seven UK number one singles and 18 number one albums among his achievements.

The Stay Home Live Lounge was broadcast for the first time across Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Network at midday on Thursday, April 23, as well as on demand on BBC Sounds.

The accompanying video was shown during The Big Night In on BBC One that evening.

It is also available to watch now on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels.

What is the 'Live Lounge'?

BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge has long been a destination for artists, providing a globally recognised platform for intimate live performances.

The format allows music fans to see and hear their favourite artists perform stripped back renditions of their biggest tracks, as well as exclusive covers.

Charity single

The BBC have also released the song as a single - available to buy and download online - with UK net profits to be combined with any funds raised by The Big Night In.

These funds will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

International net profits will go towards the WHO’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

WATCH: The 'Stay Home Live Lounge' song below

Support from artists

Dua Lipa said: “I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”

Ellie Goulding added: “I’m honoured to join such a great line up for the Times Like These: BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge special. More so than ever it’s important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another - I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time.”

Reaction from the BBC

Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo said: “The Live Lounge is so beloved by Radio 1’s listeners and I’m so pleased that it’s used in a way to lift people’s moods and raise money for those impacted by COVID-19.

“Music is a gift and we’re so grateful to Foo Fighters for this song and to all the artists for their involvement and interpretations. Download to help, sing along and stay safe.”

Chris Price, head of music for Radio 1, added: “Thank you to Fraser T Smith, Foo Fighters and every single artist who threw their energies into this extraordinary collaboration.

“Times Like These: BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge sends a simple message to the world - that the power of music and human creativity can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles to build a sense of community, togetherness and determination, even when we are forced apart.”