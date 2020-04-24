A number of Britain’s most recognisable faces united to entertain the nation as part of BBC One’s Big Night In - which raised millions for charity.

The programme featured the first new Little Britain sketch in more than 10 years, a lockdown version of The Trip by Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon and even included a surprise performance from the Duke of Cambridge.

Who else featured on the show?

The programme also featured a host of musical performances from artists including Gary Barlow, Sam Smith and Celeste.

Smith performed an isolation version of their song Lay Me Down, while Celeste sang a cover of Bill Withers’ Lean On Me.

Foo Fighters also led a star-studded group of musicians including Dua Lipa and Chris Martin in a charity cover of their song Times Like These.

There were also comedy performances from David Tennant and Catherine Tate, Miranda Hart and Dawn French.

A reworked version of the music video for Peter Kay’s (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, which featured members of the public and emergency service workers, was also aired during the programme.

YouTuber Joe Sugg gave his girlfriend Dianne Buswell a lockdown haircut while the programme was being broadcast.

He gave the dancer a drastic makeover, cutting a large chunk of her hair off and spraying it with a hair dye.

In addition to the performances and celebrity appearances, there were also a number of charity appeals during the programme.

Support from the Government

Chancellor Rishi Sunak appeared on the show to urge viewers to give generously, saying that the Government would match all donations.

He said: “We are all worried, worried about our health, our friends, our family, but I also know when we look back and remember that in this time of crisis that we came together as a country.

“We were there for each other and that is what the Big Night In is all about.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated tonight and don’t forget the Government has pledged to match every pound you donate, so please do give generously.”

'You may be at home but you are not alone'

At the beginning of the fundraising show, host Sir Lenny Henry said: “It is important to know you may be at home but you are not alone.”

What was the Big Night In about and how much was raised?

The programme was a collaboration between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief and was raising money for the two charities.

A grand total of £27,398,675 was raised on the night.

Funds raised by the programme are being split equally between the organisations to provide support to local projects and programmes across the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

What have the BBC and the charities said?

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content said: “It was a real joy to see Comic Relief and Children in Need come together in this time of need for a wonderful evening of entertainment to help the nation laugh.

“I would like to say a special thanks to Richard Curtis and to all those involved for pulling the whole three hour show together at break neck speed and in such challenging circumstances. And to the British public for their incredible generosity at this time.”

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, added: “Tonight has been a truly remarkable evening, we have laughed, we have cried, we have celebrated those who have truly gone above and beyond during these unprecedented times, and perhaps most importantly, we have given hope to children and adults of all ages, who are going through unimaginable difficulties at this time.

“Tonight people across the UK have come together in a beautiful way, and the remarkable generosity shown will go on support children and adults in communities the length and breadth of the UK who urgently need our help. We simply cannot thank you all enough.”

Ruth Davison, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “This amazing show has helped lift the spirits of the nation and delivered much-needed light relief whilst highlighting the spirit of resilience and kindness we have seen throughout the country.

“I want to thank every single person who tuned in to watch this incredible show and everyone who was able to donate during this unprecedented time. This funding will help projects around the country that are doing vital work to support vulnerable, isolated people throughout the pandemic.”

Can I still make a donation?

It’s not too late to get involved, either by calling the donation line on 0345 607 3333 or visiting https://donation.bignightin.tv/