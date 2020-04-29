A COUNCIL boss is getting his head shaved to support a charity for young people in Harwich.

Ian Davidson, Tendring Council’s chief executive, has already raised more than £1,000 for Teen Talk Harwich.

The charity, based in Cliff Road, Dovercourt, gives confidential support to people aged between 11 and 25 in the district.

Mr Davidson, who is a trustee of the charity, said he wanted to help the charity while the coronavirus outbreak continues.

He said: “They do a fantastic job helping 11 to 25-year-olds.

“It’s a place where they can go and talk and the also have referrals to doctors’ surgeries.

“In some places in the area we have teenagers who are finding things difficult, so volunteers can really help them.”

About 250 youngsters in Tendring use the service.

Mr Davidson is getting his head shaved on May 8 for VE Day.

He added: “It’s for a good cause and its nice to do something for young people and something about Covid-19.”

Visit, https://bit.ly/3bubsxv.