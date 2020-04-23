RESIDENTS have been urged to remain vigilant after council workers were made aware of a potential coronavirus scam.

Tendring Council has been informed of a company which has been approaching locals pretending to be from the authority's Careline service.

The heartless con artists are said to have been offering to fit a Covid-19 detection device inside the properties of homeowners.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: "Please do not be fooled into giving them your bank details.

"This type of device does not exist and they are not associated with our Careline service.

"If you know of someone that is vulnerable, please relay this message to them."