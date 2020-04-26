I READ with interest that there has been an increase in bonfires during lockdown which has caused complaints from neighbours and rightly so (Gazette Letters, April 16, “Please put a stop to bonfire nuisance”).

We have a neighbour burning rubbish or garden waste in their garden which has meant we have had to close windows and doors during the mild weather and at the present lockdown time can do without the extra stress.

Could it be that people are burning rubbish as they cannot get to the Tendring waste depot as they are closed, hence why flytipping has also increased in the area?

Not that I’m agreeing with flytipping which is just inconsiderate and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Would the council consider opening the tips but still observe the social distancing rules - the employees could supervise and wear protective clothes.

Even when this lockdown has eased, there will still be social distancing in place for some time after.

If people were to use common sense and comply with the restrictions, I think the situation might be less stressful all round.

The virus is serious and I think people are fully aware of the risks - although a small minority seem to think the rules don’t apply and it won’t happen to them, how wrong they are.

So please think before you light that bonfire as the fumes don’t help people with breathing difficulties either, and save the rubbish for the tip when they open.

J Sanders, Little Clacton