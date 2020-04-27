Clacton MP Giles Watling says local papers are important to prevent the spread of fake news:

I SINCERELY hope that you are all keeping well and doing your best to stay safe.

We are certainly living in strange times, and I’m well aware that apart from the obvious dangers physically presented by this epidemic, there are also grave economic threats which can lead to a break down in mental health and cause familial tensions.

At this time of great stress we need to look out for each other more than ever.

In one sense we are fortunate that this evil outbreak came at a time in our history when the internet has been invented, so at least the majority of us can keep in touch one way or another.

But we must remember that there are those who still don’t have those facilities, who can’t shop online and can’t get out for essentials, who are feeling so isolated, which can lead to serious mental and physical problems.

This is where old-fashioned community steps in. We probably all know of someone in our neighbourhood, either rural or urban, who is isolated. Think hard and you can probably come up with someone who might be missed.

If so, give them a call, or stand outside their home and give them a shout, even if they are well provided, they will probably be pleased to get human contact. If we all get involved in this kind of activity our community will emerge a strong, healthy and safe place of which to be a part.

In fact I can see that, if we look for the silver lining after this terrible time is over, we might emerge into a far better, more caring society than ever before.

There are marvellous people out there who are volunteering, engaging in so many ways for the greater good.

We have all developed a greater understanding of the work that so many do for us all; cleaners, carers, drivers, our incredible NHS staff and so many more. I think the world can be a much better place if we try.

We will remember those who suffered and their families and we owe it to them to keep the spirit of the Thursday evening celebration of our frontline heroes alive.

Furthermore there are things we can take forward with us. We must develop an iron-clad protocol for the containment of future potential viral outbreaks so that, no matter where the outbreak happens, or in which political climate, there is an instant and complete lockdown.

I believe that all humanity must sign up to an accord of this kind – of course directed by pandemic and medical experts. Whatever we do, we must learn for the sake of our descendants.

One downside of the wonderful internet that is keeping so many of us in touch, is the spread of misinformation, or fake news.

This spreads faster than any virus and can be very dangerous. In a recent radio interview I did alongside Rachel Riley of Countdown fame, she made a great point about one particular piece of misinformation, that which propounds that if you hold your breath for ten seconds in the morning and then upon exhaling you don’t cough, you don’t have coronavirus.

This is an excellent example of dangerous fake news, because if you believe you don’t have the disease and you then go out into a public space, you will infect many others and almost certainly be responsible for people dying.

Which brings me to my final point. Always check the source of any random information you come across on the web.

Never just click ‘forward’ or ‘share’ on any platform without certain knowledge of the information.

You will always be far better informed by the press, be it local or national, just so long as it’s reputable.

Journalists always check sources, endeavour to be balanced and honest and tell the truth. If they don’t, they won’t last long.

Their reliability is their lifeblood and they are held to account. Random keyboard warriors are not. Support your local press!