A DIGITAL learning centre has transported the world of film and video game making directly into the homes of thousands of young people to help keep them engaged during the Covid-19 crisis.

Following the cancellation of Signals’ Easter workshops, the Colchester-based charity took its lights, cameras and game design action online, livestreaming the educational sessions, free of charge, for many more youngsters to enjoy.

The workshops form part of Essex 2020, a year-long celebration of science and creativity in Essex.

Signals director Rachel Hipkiss said their popularity shows the crucial role of technology in the coronavirus lockdown.

“Screens are often viewed as a problem for young people but we aim to be part of the solution, especially during this difficult time when it’s so important to stay connected,” she said.

“Our livestreamed workshops have been watched by over 1,700 people across the UK with more viewers each day – we even had one participant from Nigeria!

“That’s considerably more people than the 12 we can physically fit into our studio.

“Children learn so many important skills through film and video game making such as collaboration, communication, creative thinking and problem solving.

“By moving online, we can continue young people’s learning from home and make the benefits accessible to all.”

Signals was started in 1988 as a film-making organisation and over the past five years, has rapidly become more digitally focused.

The charity predominately supports children and young people with many from disadvantaged communities. Signals also runs autism-friendly workshops.

Essex county councillor Dick Madden, cabinet member for Essex 2020, said: “It’s fantastic to see the success which Signals has had in re-imagining their face-to-face workshops into live streamed events.

“We very much want other event organisers to follow suit and help continue the Essex 2020 year-long celebration of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.”

The Signals online digital workshops can be viewed for free via Signals’ Facebook page at facebook.com/signalsmediaarts. For more go to essex2020.com