FRATING roundabout will be closed while essential roadworks are carried out.

Nightly road closures will take place until the beginning of May to support widening works being carried out by Jackson Civil Engineering on behalf of Essex County Council.

Works were taking place on the east leg of the A133 from Frating Roadabout from 6pm to 5am each night until today.

The A120 spur from the roundabout will be worked on from 9pm to 5am from Monday to Friday, May 1.

To support kerbing works on the A133 Eastbound roundabout exit, daytime temporary traffic lights will be in place for three weeks.

A spokesman for the council said: “Essex Highways and the contractor are working closely together to respond to the challenges presented by the coronavirus by regularly reviewing the work programme and making necessary adjustments to traffic management, sometimes at short notice.

“Please allow extra travelling time and exercise caution when using the roundabout approaches as a temporary surface may be in place until the works are complete.

“Arrangements are in place to support emergency services and local bus services.

“We would like to thank local residents and commuters for their patience while we work to complete these improvements efficiently and safely.”

“Once the scheme is complete, Frating Roundabout will benefit from the introduction of a left-turn slip from the A133 (A120 spur) to A133 (east), increased roundabout capacity as part of a package of improvements designed to improve the Colchester to Clacton route.”