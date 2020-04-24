CEMETERIES in Tendring are being re-opened for visitors following the latest Government information.

Tendring Council closed cemeteries to visitors in line with guidance to support social distancing measures.

Following instructions from the Government access is now being restored, but residents are being reminded to follow social distancing guidelines while visiting graves.

The crematorium at Weeley remains closed except for mourners attending services, with guests limited to immediate family only.

Parks and beaches around Tendring have remained open throughout the lockdown, but play areas within them are being kept closed.

Council leader Neil Stock said the council recognised the importance of cemeteries and open spaces for residents’ well being.

“We understand that being able to visit a loved one’s grave is very important to people, and it had been a difficult decision to close our cemeteries as we balanced this need and the public health challenge we are currently facing,” he said.

“With the latest clear guidance we are re-opened cemeteries, but would remind people to follow social distancing – stay at least six feet away from others, and follow regular handwashing routines.”