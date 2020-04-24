AN independent department store is calling on residents to back local businesses once shops re-open following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gazette is urging people to support independent businesses in any way they can, including sharing their stories about businesses and the efforts they make to serve customers during the crisis.

More than 1,000 businesses in Tendring facing financial difficulties due to the virus have been given a share of £11 million.

The council has been working hard to get the system up and running, and the first tranche of payments were made on April 10.

Townrows department store in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, which employs 20 people, is one of those which will benefit from a grant.

Managing director Edward Townrow, who backed the Gazette’s campaign, said: “I would like to thank Tendring Council for the speed in which they have passed the grants on to us.

“I have spoken to a lot of independent retailers around the country and a majority haven’t received any grants yet.

“The grants are desperately needed.

“Since the Government introduced the lockdown, the way we trade has been stopped, however, we still have a huge amount of costs.

“So the grant will go a long way to helping us stay in business while all this is going on.

“Without it the situation would be a lot grimmer for local businesses.

“We really miss our customers and staff and can’t wait to get to service the community again

“We hope that when we reopen the community will come back and support local businesses.”

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said it is vitally important that businesses get the grants to help keep them afloat during the pandemic.

He said: “I am delighted to see that so many businesses are receiving their grant money.

“There are a number of excellent and thriving businesses across Tendring and we want to do everything we can to ensure their hard work can continue.

“I would also like to thank council officers with the positive way that they have responded to this challenge and we are among the very first councils to get this funding delivered.

“It is also important to highlight that for those businesses which do not qualify for funding under this scheme, they can still access information, advice and guidance on the full range of support currently available from other sources by visiting the council’s dedicated Covid-19 webpage.”

Businesses can apply for grants online at tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.

To tell us about how your business is coping, email cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk.