A MAN from Walton has written a book about the town's beloved Naze in a bid to raise cash for a vital foodbank.

Steven Walker has published the book to help Walton Foodbank due to the impact of Covid-19 on the poorest families in the area.

The retired social worker and psychotherapist worked in front line of child protection services and went on to teach about child and adolescent mental health at Anglia Ruskin University and the Essex University.

He still teaches PhD psychology students as a visiting lecturer at Essex University and is a volunteer with the local Youth Enquiry Service charity in Colchester and Tendring.

Steven said: "Food poverty has increased dramatically in the past ten years, and there are pockets of severe hardship in the local area.

"The Covid 19 virus has made matters so much worse.

"People are losing their jobs and being put on the dysfunctional Universal Credit system or expected to live on Statutory Sick Pay.

"My family have lived in Walton for more than 60 years and I have drawn on my own and many others knowledge to produce a book which is a real treasure trove of the geology, Second World War history, maritime heritage, fossils, flora, fauna, ecology and geography of the Naze wildlife, people and special buildings.

"When lockdown restrictions ease the book will be available in local shops so that hopefully by Christmas, when money is tight, the foodbank will receive a useful donation to support vulnerable families."

Due to Covid-19 lockdown Steven has released the book via Amazon as a paperback for £5.99.

The royalties, a sum of £1.89 per book, will be donated to the foodbank.

The book can be ordered online at amazon.co.uk/dp/B0874921RY.