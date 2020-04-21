The Royal Pastry Chefs have shared a recipe to make chocolate cupcakes and celebrate The Queen's 94th birthday.

In a statement made via Facebook, The Royal Family said: "Happy birthday to Her Majesty!

"To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs. 

"If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #royalbakes? Remember to share your creations with us!"

Here's how to make them.

Ingredients cake sponges - (serves approximately 15) 

  • 15g vinegar
  • 300ml milk
  • 50ml vegetable oil
  • 60g butter (melted and cool)
  • 2 eggs
  • 5ml of vanilla essence
  • 250g of self-raising flour
  • 75 of cocoa powder
  • 300g caster sugar
  • 10g bicarbonate of soda
  • 100g white chocolate chips
  • cupcake cases

Ingredients Buttercream Topping

  • 90g of high percentage dark chocolate
  • 100g butter
  • 125g icing sugar
  • Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream:

Royal icing available pre=made in shops. Add food colouring to create different colours

Cake sponge method:

  • Preheat the oven to 150 C
  • Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl
  • Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar
  • Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little
  • Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps
  • Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit)
  • Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray
  • Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases
  • Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch
  • Leave to cool

Buttercream icing method

  • Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy
  • Add in the warm melted chocolate
  • If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice)

Royal icing method

  • If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks 
  • Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape
  • Eat and enjoy!