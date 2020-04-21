FOODBANKS, outreach programmes and those helping the most vulnerable will receive a £1 million cash boost to fight the impacts of coronavirus.

Anglian Water turns on the tap, creating a £1 million Positive Difference Fund to support community organisations and customers in need.

Peter Simpson, Anglian Water's chief executive, said the business is built on the communities it serves, so it is best to extend their support to customers during this time of need.

He said: “As key workers we've so far been able to keep all our colleagues employed, and we'll do everything we can to maintain that.

“We know many thousands will not be so fortunate, and we sincerely hope this fund can go some way to helping them.

"The Positive Difference Fund may be new, but our desire to protect and improve the region we serve is not.

“We can clearly see it has never been more important for companies like ours to step up, so that's exactly what we're trying to do."